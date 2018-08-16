Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (CARG) Director Sells 149,543 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Ian G. Smith sold 149,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $7,592,298.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 811,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,653. CarGurus Inc has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. CarGurus had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.84 million. research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,982,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,808,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,522,000 after purchasing an additional 466,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 116,567.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,769 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 970,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 346,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 877.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 611,878 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

