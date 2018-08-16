Insider Selling: C&F Financial Corp (CFFI) Director Sells 1,199 Shares of Stock

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Director J P. Causey, Jr. sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $74,361.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CFFI traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $61.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,114. The firm has a market cap of $214.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. C&F Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, such as checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

