Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) CEO Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $1,096,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.74. 445,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,501. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $55.31.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $132.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. research analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSOD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 175.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

