Insperity Inc (NSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Insperity to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, First Analysis reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $895,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,655,019.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul J. Sarvadi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $4,723,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 582,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,097,998.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,340 shares of company stock worth $21,146,533 in the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 566.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Insperity by 53.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 825.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP traded up $1.35 on Thursday, hitting $112.10. 405,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.20, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Insperity has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $113.20.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $922.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.20 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 122.44% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. research analysts forecast that Insperity will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which encompasses a range of human resources functions comprising payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management and training, and development services.

