Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (PIZ) Receiving Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF earned a coverage optimism score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5549113065906 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 24,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,410. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $29.70.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

