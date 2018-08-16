Investors Buy Orbotech (ORBK) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Orbotech Ltd (NASDAQ:ORBK) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $13.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $8.39 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Orbotech had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Orbotech traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $63.86

Several brokerages have commented on ORBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Orbotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orbotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.51 million. Orbotech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Orbotech Ltd will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Orbotech by 104.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Orbotech by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,441,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,825,000 after acquiring an additional 102,079 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 1st quarter worth $311,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Orbotech during the 1st quarter worth $2,883,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Orbotech in the 1st quarter valued at $3,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Orbotech Ltd. provides yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), semiconductor devices (SDs), and other electronic components in China, Taiwan, North America, Europe, Japan, Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Production Solutions for the Electronics Industry, Solar Energy, and Recognition Software.

