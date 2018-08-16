Investors Buy Shares of Booking (BKNG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $377.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $287.20 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $90.47 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Booking had the 2nd highest net in-flow for the day. Booking traded down ($38.50) for the day and closed at $1,824.99

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,175.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Booking from $2,275.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,154.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $24.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total value of $599,139.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $4,521,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $1,741,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $4,298,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $123,550,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

