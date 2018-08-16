Investors Sell Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength (AMZN)

Investors sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $1,560.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,709.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $149.43 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Amazon.com had the 5th highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $3.90 for the day and closed at $1,886.52

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$1,842.92” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,933.51.

The stock has a market capitalization of $920.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.76, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total value of $8,919,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,179,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,195 shares of company stock worth $17,697,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,491 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 391,158 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $665,092,000 after purchasing an additional 375,556 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 539,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $916,829,000 after purchasing an additional 307,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 136,351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 260,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

