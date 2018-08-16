Investors Sell Shares of United Technologies (UTX) on Strength (UTX)

Investors sold shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $72.92 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $148.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.15 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, United Technologies had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. United Technologies traded up $2.26 for the day and closed at $133.31

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 101.4% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the first quarter worth $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $114,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UTX)

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

