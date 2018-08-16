Ion Geophysical (IO) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.06

News articles about Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ion Geophysical earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.4212856975894 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:IO traded up $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 227,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,811. The firm has a market cap of $234.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.85. Ion Geophysical has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 22.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.01%. research analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $194,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of Ion Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,635.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,588 shares of company stock worth $3,772,846. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

