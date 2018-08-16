Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Ferroglobe (GSM) a $10.00 Price Target

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) has been assigned a $10.00 price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

GSM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,754,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,230. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.12 million. equities analysts predict that Ferroglobe will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,602,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,468 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,730,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,446,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,709,000 after purchasing an additional 933,319 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,580,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 548,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,789,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 539,680 shares during the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

