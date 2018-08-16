Journey Energy (JOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.31

Shares of Journey Energy Inc (TSE:JOY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.31 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 24000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Journey Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

About Journey Energy (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Greater Countess area located adjacent to Brooks, Alberta; the Greater Crystal area located to the southwest of Edmonton, Alberta; and the Matziwin property to the north of Brooks, Alberta.

