KARMA Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,792.00 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. KARMA has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $5,792.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded flat against the US dollar. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC and BigONE.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00001540 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00061115 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00070977 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005388 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $220.41 or 0.03437545 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013356 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00011051 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 9,469,148,945 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io.

KARMA Token Trading

KARMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

