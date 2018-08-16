LandCoin Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (LDCN)

LandCoin (CURRENCY:LDCN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. LandCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LandCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One LandCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00268594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00157674 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 58.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000196 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00032072 BTC.

About LandCoin

LandCoin’s total supply is 19,003,881,978 coins. The official website for LandCoin is landcoin.co.

LandCoin Coin Trading

LandCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LandCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

