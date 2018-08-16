LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LPTH. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.04. 162,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,182. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.66.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 million. analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightPath Technologies stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,260 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of LightPath Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light.

