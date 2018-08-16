Lloyd D. Frink Sells 13,600 Shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) Stock

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) Vice Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $649,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,551,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,506,317.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Z traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $46.63. 2,050,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,368. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $65.70.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc Class C will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 354,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,091,000 after purchasing an additional 70,670 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group Inc Class C in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Zillow Group Inc Class C by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Zillow Group Inc Class C Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

