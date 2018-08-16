LogisCoin (LGS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $269,112.00

LogisCoin (CURRENCY:LGS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. LogisCoin has a market capitalization of $728,835.00 and $269,112.00 worth of LogisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LogisCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One LogisCoin coin can now be purchased for about $8.68 or 0.00137007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LogisCoin

LogisCoin’s total supply is 209,018 coins and its circulating supply is 84,014 coins. LogisCoin’s official website is logiscoin.cc. LogisCoin’s official Twitter account is @logiscoin.

Buying and Selling LogisCoin

LogisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LogisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LogisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

