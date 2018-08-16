LRAD (LRAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LRAD (NASDAQ:LRAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. LRAD had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter.

Shares of LRAD traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.96. 130,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,385. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 million, a PE ratio of 281.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LRAD has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 564,549 shares of LRAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,242,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About LRAD

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic communication systems that focus sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional acoustic systems and accessories.

