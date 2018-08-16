Manitowoc Company Inc (MTW) Receives $31.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.45.

MTW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Manitowoc to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of MTW traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.36. The stock had a trading volume of 426,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,804. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $814.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $495.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Barry Pennypacker acquired 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $493,724.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management raised its position in Manitowoc by 100.0% during the second quarter. Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Manitowoc by 64.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 88.4% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 32,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Manitowoc by 94.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks the National Crane brand.

