Master Contract Token (MCT) Trading Down 39.1% Over Last Week

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $59,583.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.53 or 0.04553942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00218241 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00044410 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036175 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Dorado (DOR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

