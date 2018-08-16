Michael Patrick Miller Sells 200 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total value of $35,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,000.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 13th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.15, for a total value of $35,830.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 200 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $35,306.00.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.12. The stock had a trading volume of 446,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,882. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 24.20%. analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,591.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 102,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 100,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $160.00 target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.29.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

