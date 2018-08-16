Michael R. Long Sells 10,185 Shares of Payment Data Systems, Inc. (PYDS) Stock

Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYDS) Director Michael R. Long sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $17,823.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,202,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PYDS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.67. 54,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,883. Payment Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Payment Data Systems (NASDAQ:PYDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Payment Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 21.43%.

PYDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Payment Data Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Payment Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Payment Data Systems

Payment Data Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services.

