Mooncoin (MOON) Market Cap Reaches $4.52 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $256.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00877891 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003046 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003662 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013109 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 224,592,809,581 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

