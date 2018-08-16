Neumark (NEU) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Neumark has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00007440 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Liqui, HitBTC and IDEX. Neumark has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and approximately $51,767.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000318 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00266278 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00155754 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000174 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011566 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 53,005,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,745,031 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neumark is neufund.org. The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org. The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, BitBay, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

