NewYorkCoin (NYC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.85 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 21.1% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Crex24 and FreiExchange. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $4,229.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00882945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002641 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003736 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013081 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, FreiExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

