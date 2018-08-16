Noble Metal Group (NMG) Bonds Trading 0.8% Higher

An issue of Noble Metal Group Incorporated (CVE:NMG) debt rose 0.8% against its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 9.5% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2021. The debt is now trading at $62.25 and was trading at $63.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

Noble Metal Group stock remained flat at $C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,913. Noble Metal Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.04.

Noble Metal Group Company Profile (CVE:NMG)

Noble Metal Group Incorporated engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Noble Metal Group Incorporated is based in Chilliwack, Canada.

