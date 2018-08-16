NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $294.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) will post $294.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NRG Yield Inc Class C’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $291.00 million to $297.74 million. NRG Yield Inc Class C reported sales of $265.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NRG Yield Inc Class C will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NRG Yield Inc Class C.

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.39 million. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Yield Inc Class C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NRG Yield Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $108,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C in the first quarter worth $152,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C in the second quarter worth $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C in the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C in the second quarter worth $324,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYLD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 563,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,508. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.18. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. This is a boost from NRG Yield Inc Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. NRG Yield Inc Class C’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.09%.

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

