Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.03

Media coverage about Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ovid Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.96571369999 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:OVID traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. 68,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,806. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.07. analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

