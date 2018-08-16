Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) CAO Kristen Marie Williams Sells 4,773 Shares

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) CAO Kristen Marie Williams sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $224,521.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kristen Marie Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Kristen Marie Williams sold 2,040 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $67,360.80.

PCRX stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.20. 999,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,760. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 8.58. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $48.40.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.53 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush set a $85.00 target price on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 392,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

