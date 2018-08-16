Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

PAYX traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 74,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $5,206,527.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,683.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $282,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,388 shares of company stock worth $14,326,314. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Paychex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,726,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,063 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Paychex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 941,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after acquiring an additional 206,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Paychex by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 358,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

