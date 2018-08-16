PayCoin (XPY) Market Capitalization Hits $145,583.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 16th. PayCoin has a total market cap of $145,583.00 and $170.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PayCoin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. One PayCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges including BX Thailand and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00130363 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000715 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 107.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000231 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000130 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,933,465 coins. The official website for PayCoin is www.paycoin.com. PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin. PayCoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com.

PayCoin Coin Trading

PayCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

