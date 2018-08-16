Piggycoin (PIGGY) Market Cap Reaches $247,941.00

Piggycoin (CURRENCY:PIGGY) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Piggycoin has a market cap of $247,941.00 and $209.00 worth of Piggycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Piggycoin has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Piggycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010160 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00019573 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010908 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000319 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Piggycoin Profile

PIGGY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. Piggycoin’s total supply is 490,650,973 coins. The Reddit community for Piggycoin is /r/piggycoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Piggycoin’s official Twitter account is @piggycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Piggycoin is piggy-coin.com.

Piggycoin Coin Trading

Piggycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Piggycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Piggycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Piggycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

