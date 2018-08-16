Pioneer Municipal High (MAV) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Pioneer Municipal High (NYSE:MAV) has trended positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pioneer Municipal High earned a news impact score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 44.5243878245684 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MAV stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,415. Pioneer Municipal High has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

