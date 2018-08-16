Platform Specialty Products Corp (PAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.00 Million

Analysts expect Platform Specialty Products Corp (NYSE:PAH) to announce sales of $502.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Platform Specialty Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500.00 million and the highest is $504.00 million. Platform Specialty Products reported sales of $904.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Platform Specialty Products.

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Platform Specialty Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of Platform Specialty Products stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.26. 7,223,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,040. Platform Specialty Products has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $120,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John David Tolbert bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,254,304 shares of company stock worth $124,053,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,183,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 24.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Bain Capital Credit LP purchased a new position in Platform Specialty Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,324,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 311,070 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Platform Specialty Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,077,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,570,000 after buying an additional 282,062 shares during the period.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Platform Specialty Products (PAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.