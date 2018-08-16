Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Maxwell Technologies (MXWL)

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ: MXWL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2018 – Maxwell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Maxwell Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Maxwell Technologies is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are assuming coverage with a HOLD rating and a 12-month price target of $5.00, which is based on our DCF analysis, using a 5% terminal growth rate and FY2019 sales estimate of $151.3M.””

7/28/2018 – Maxwell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2018 – Maxwell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Maxwell Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 706,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,476. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $127.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.10. Maxwell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. Maxwell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. analysts forecast that Maxwell Technologies Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Franz Fink bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,067.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Lyle bought 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 166,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 492,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,650. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXWL. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maxwell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $125,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maxwell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 273.0% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 43,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,561 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxwell Technologies by 25.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxwell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets.

