Reis (REIS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.06

Media headlines about Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reis earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.777714286183 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NASDAQ:REIS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,894. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31 and a beta of 1.01. Reis has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.91 million. Reis had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. equities analysts forecast that Reis will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Reis’s payout ratio is 475.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Reis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Reis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Reis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Reis to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Reis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Reis

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

