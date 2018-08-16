Revolution Lighting Technologies (RVLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RVLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,116,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 478% from the previous session’s volume of 192,986 shares.The stock last traded at $2.63 and had previously closed at $2.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Revolution Lighting Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Revolution Lighting Technologies (NASDAQ:RVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $36.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.57 million. Revolution Lighting Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. equities research analysts predict that Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Lighting Technologies by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 53,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Lighting Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVLT)

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

