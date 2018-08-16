Rocket Pool One Day Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded flat against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00007935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00259133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00154412 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000169 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.85 or 0.06626560 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

