ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 97,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 53,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $184.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.42, a P/E/G ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $106.28 and a one year high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.12.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.93, for a total value of $6,172,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,633,003.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total value of $487,111.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,645.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 239,771 shares of company stock worth $43,702,967. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

