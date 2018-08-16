SmartCoin (SMC) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $105,200.00 and $81.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00872572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003080 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003655 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012870 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 24,945,796 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

