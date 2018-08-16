Sodastream International (SODA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.25

Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $130.25 and last traded at $129.60, with a volume of 9074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SODA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sodastream International in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 price target on Sodastream International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Get Sodastream International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sodastream International’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sodastream International Ltd will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sodastream International by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,303 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sodastream International during the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sodastream International by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,878,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sodastream International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,014,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA)

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sodastream International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodastream International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.