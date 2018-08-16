Sogou (SOGO) Trading Up 7.9%

Shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) were up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.06 and last traded at $9.02. Approximately 3,151,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,840,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOGO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sogou from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.10.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sogou Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sogou by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,823,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sogou by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after buying an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the second quarter worth about $8,857,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sogou in the second quarter worth about $5,860,000. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new position in Sogou in the second quarter worth about $5,715,000. 4.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sogou Company Profile (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

