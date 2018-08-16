Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Stock Price

News coverage about Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ardmore Shipping earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the shipping company an impact score of 47.4493809064291 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.55. 47,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,322. Ardmore Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 28 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

