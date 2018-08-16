Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Share Price

News stories about AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) have been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AVEO Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of -0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6793731500926 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $2.26. 2,045,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,187. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.36. The firm has a market cap of $272.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of research firms have commented on AVEO. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth purchased 236,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $503,700.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 492,649 shares of company stock worth $1,006,852. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

