Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Telaria (TLRA) Stock Price

News headlines about Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Telaria earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.8629467326986 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE TLRA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,678. Telaria has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Telaria had a net margin of 4.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Telaria in a report on Monday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 16,675 shares of Telaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $66,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,000 shares of company stock worth $1,510,952. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

