Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Telenav (TNAV) Share Price

News coverage about Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Telenav earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.7282402084981 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

TNAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenav presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNAV traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,750. Telenav has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $263.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Telenav had a negative net margin of 83.93% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. The company had revenue of $16.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. equities research analysts predict that Telenav will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services.

