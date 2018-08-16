Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CARBO Ceramics (CRR) Share Price

Media stories about CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CARBO Ceramics earned a media sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.3033173739793 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRR. OTR Global cut shares of CARBO Ceramics to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. CARBO Ceramics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

CRR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,226. CARBO Ceramics has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $240.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). CARBO Ceramics had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. CARBO Ceramics’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

