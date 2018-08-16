Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Kadmon (KDMN) Stock Price

News headlines about Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kadmon earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 49.4902192723162 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of KDMN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. 615,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,845. The stock has a market cap of $267.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.10. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.86.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes a portfolio of branded generic ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

