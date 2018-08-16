Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,463 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $752,000. Jump Trading LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $349,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,989.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 88,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after buying an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $70,804,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $1,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at $293,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $714,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,920 shares of company stock worth $1,055,706. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $85.98 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

