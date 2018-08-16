SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. SunCoke Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SunCoke Energy Partners.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. SunCoke Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.03 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SXCP. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of SunCoke Energy Partners stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,271. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.97%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXCP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 2,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,542 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 316,242 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 538.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 190,692 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy Partners by 416.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 89,959 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy Partners

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

